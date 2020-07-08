Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Viasat launches residential satellite internet service in Brazil

Wednesday 8 July 2020 | 09:48 CET | News
Viasat has launched an internet service for residential customers in Brazil via the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite. Initially it is available in eight states (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Parana, Rio Grande do Sul, Federal District and Amazonas) before being rolled out nationwide by the end of 2020.

Two plans are available - Viasat 10Mega and Viasat 20Mega – with download speeds of 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps, respectively, along with in-home Wi-Fi. Other features include unlimited chat and browsing and also a free zone from 02:00 hrs to 07:00 hrs local time.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Telebras / ViaSat
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vivo encourages customers to share internet with others
Published 06 Jul 2020 17:18 CET | Brazil
Vivo has launched a campaign on digital channels to encourage its Vivo prepaid and control customers to share their internet with ...

Vivo brings FTTH network to 4 more cities in Sao Paulo
Published 06 Jul 2020 17:03 CET | Brazil
Vivo has extended its FTTH network to four more cities in the state of Sao Paulo – Matao, Olimpia, Cabreuva and Leme....

Viasat opens Real-Time Earth ground station in Australia

Published 01 Jul 2020 13:10 CET | Australia
Viasat has officially launched its Real-Time Earth (RTE) facility in Alice Springs, Australia. For this project, Viasat partnered ...

Viasat partners MetTel to bring connectivity to more US businesses
Published 18 Jun 2020 15:15 CET | United States
Viasat announced its business satellite internet service will be offered through MetTel, a digital transformation and ...

Viasat prices USD 400 mln notes offering
Published 18 Jun 2020 09:58 CET | World
Viasat has priced an offering of USD 400 million worth of 6.500 percent senior unsecured notes due 2028. The offering is expected ...

Brazil reaches 74% of population online, over half rural residents
Published 27 May 2020 12:04 CET | Brazil
Brazil has 134 million internet users, which represents 74 percent of the population aged 10 years and over. This means a quarter ...

Viasat reduces loss as Q4 revenues grow 6%
Published 27 May 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Viasat reported revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter to March up 6 percent year-on-year to USD 592 million, and adjusted EBITDA ...





Related Info

Vivo encourages customers to share internet with others
6 Jul | Brazil | News
Vivo brings FTTH network to 4 more cities in Sao Paulo
6 Jul | Brazil | News
Viasat opens Real-Time Earth ground station in Australia
1 Jul | Australia | News
Viasat partners MetTel to bring connectivity to more US businesses
18 Jun | United States | News
Viasat prices USD 400 mln notes offering
18 Jun | World | News
Brazil reaches 74% of population online, over half rural residents
27 May | Brazil | News
Viasat reduces loss as Q4 revenues grow 6%
27 May | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jul ICT Spring Europe
08 Jul 'Hey Google' Smart Home Virtual Summit
10 Jul Shaw Communications fiscal Q3
14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now