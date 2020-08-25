Edition: International
Viavi Solutions makes rival bid to acquire Exfo

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 16:23 CET | News
Viavi Solutions has launched a rival bid for Exfo. Its offer of USD 430 million is more than the price Exfo's founder agreed earlier this month to take the company private. 

Categories: General
Companies: Exfo / Viavi Solutions
Countries: World
