Virgin Media O2 completes gigabit network upgrade

Tuesday 7 December 2021 | 10:18 CET | News
Virgin Media O2 has completed an upgrade of its entire network to gigabit speeds, delivering average download speeds of 1.13 Gbps. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: O2 / Virgin Media / Virgin Media O2
Countries: United Kingdom
