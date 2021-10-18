Edition: International
Virgin Media O2 introduces Volt benefits for fixed-mobile customers

Monday 18 October 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
Virgin Media O2 is introducing new benefits for customers who take both fixed and mobile services from the company. Available for consumers and small businesses with both Virgin fixed broadband and O2 postpaid mobile plans, the new Volt offer comes with double the standard broadband speeds, double mobile data and discounts of up to GBP 150 on tablets and smartwatches added to a mobile plan. 

Categories: General
Companies: O2 / Virgin Media / Virgin Media O2
Countries: United Kingdom
