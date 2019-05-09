Edition: International
Wireless

Virgin Mobile UAE appoints Beswick as new MD as Benkirane moves to Du for new project

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Virgin Mobile UAE has announced the appointment of Rob Beswick as its new managing director, replacing Karim Benkirane, who moves to head up a new project at Du. Beswick has spent nine years in the region with Virgin Mobile, most recently as commercial director of the UAE business.

He is credited with the success of the Virgin Mobile brand in the Middle East, firstly in Saudi Arabia and more recently with the launch of Virgin Mobile’s fully digital offering in the UAE. Benkirane will lead a new project at Du as the executive vice president of Business Transformation, tasked with driving the digital transformation of the UAE telecom 




Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Du / Virgin Mobile
Countries: United Arab Emirates
