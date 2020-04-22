Edition: International
Vivaldi releases first browser for Android Auto, in Polestar cars

Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 15:57 CET | News
Vivaldi said it worked with the Swedish premium electric car company Polestar to bring its Vivaldi web browser to drivers of the Polestar 2 car. The company said this is the first browser available for Android Automotive OS and one of the first full-featured browsers available in cars. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / Vivaldi
Countries: World
