Vivo launches V23 smartphones with dual front cameras and colour-changing designs

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 10:07 CET | News
Chinese handset maker Vivo has unveiled two new models in the V23 series it first launched last year. The Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G feature what the company describes as unique colour-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes colour under direct sunlight or artificial UV rays, as well as a 3D curved AMOLED display and 50-megapixel eye autofocus dual selfie camera systems.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MediaTek / Vivo
Countries: World
