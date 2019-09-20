Vivo officially enters Europe, launches 4 phones including X51 5G flagship

Chinese smartphone maker and BBK subsidiary Vivo has officially entered the European market with the launch of four smartphones, accessories and a partnership with UEFA. At the launch event held at Vivo’s new European HQ in Dusseldorf, the company confirmed it will be selling devices in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain. Its initial lineup of smartphones is led by its Vivo X51 5G flagship, a rebranded version of the X50 launched earlier this year.
The X51 features a "gimbal-mounted" camera, a pan-tilt mechanical image stabilisation system that allows users to take clear photos and videos while in motion, even at night. It also has a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and includes a 4,315 mAh battery plus 256GB of storage. It will be available on 29 October at a price of GBP 749 in the UK for the 8GB/256GB version.
Vivo also announced the launch of European sales of three phones from its mid-range Y series – the Y70, Y20s and Y11s – focusing on long battery life, design, and camera features. Also available in Europe will be Vivo’s Wireless Sport and True Wireless Earphones (TWS), the latter featuring 14.2-milimetre drivers in a compact package.
Finally, Vivo took advantage of the launch to unveil its partnership with UEFA for the Euro 2020 Championship, due to be held in June and July 2021, as well as the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.
