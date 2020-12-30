Edition: International
VMware sues former COO who joined Nutanix for breach of contract

Wednesday 30 December 2020 | 08:32 CET | News
VMware has filed a lawsuit against its former COO Rajiv Ramaswami for breach of contract. Earlier this month Ramaswami was announced as the new CEO of Nutanix.

Categories: IT
Companies: Nutanix / VMware
Countries: World
