Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodacom Group appoints Morathi as CFO from November

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 09:59 CET | News

Vodacom Group has announced the appointment of Raisibe Morathi as its new group chief financial officer effective 01 November, when she will also join the group board. Vodacom said Raisibe’s appointment underscores the company's  commitment to driving diversity across the workplace. Raisibe joins Vodacom from Nedbank Group, where she was group chief finance officer since 2009.

Morathi was responsible for leading a team of over 900 people involved in finance and operations and focused on strategic decision making at Nedbank. For most of her tenure there, she was the patron of its Women’s Forum. Morathi is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has completed an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) with INSEAD (France). 

Her other qualifications include a Higher Diploma in Taxation (Wits University) and she is currently a few months away from completing her Masters in Philosophy (Corporate Strategy) at GIBS.  Morathi has 26 years of experience, including 20 years in executive roles at institutions such as Industrial Development Corporation, Sanlam and Nedbank. She succeeds Till Streichert following his departure in June and the interim appointment of Sitho Mdlalose.
 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodacom
Countries: Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodacom Group appoints interim CFO
Published 29 Jun 2020 11:11 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group has announced the appointment of Sitho Mdlalose as its interim chief financial officer. Mdlalose currently serves ...

Safaricom CFO Kamath switches to Vodafone Business in July
Published 10 Jun 2020 11:30 CET | Kenya
Safaricom chief financial officer Sateesh Kamath has been appointed to the same role at Vodafone Business from 01 July. Kamath ...

Vodacom group CFO resigns
Published 29 Nov 2019 08:56 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group announced that chief financial officer Till Streichert will leave the company in June 2020 to pursue an external ...





Related Info

Vodacom Group appoints interim CFO
29 Jun | Africa | News
Safaricom CFO Kamath switches to Vodafone Business in July
10 Jun | Kenya | News
Vodacom group CFO resigns
29 Nov 2019 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now