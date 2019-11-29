Vodacom Group appoints Morathi as CFO from November

Vodacom Group has announced the appointment of Raisibe Morathi as its new group chief financial officer effective 01 November, when she will also join the group board. Vodacom said Raisibe’s appointment underscores the company's commitment to driving diversity across the workplace. Raisibe joins Vodacom from Nedbank Group, where she was group chief finance officer since 2009.
Morathi was responsible for leading a team of over 900 people involved in finance and operations and focused on strategic decision making at Nedbank. For most of her tenure there, she was the patron of its Women’s Forum. Morathi is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has completed an Advanced Management Programme (AMP) with INSEAD (France).
Her other qualifications include a Higher Diploma in Taxation (Wits University) and she is currently a few months away from completing her Masters in Philosophy (Corporate Strategy) at GIBS. Morathi has 26 years of experience, including 20 years in executive roles at institutions such as Industrial Development Corporation, Sanlam and Nedbank. She succeeds Till Streichert following his departure in June and the interim appointment of Sitho Mdlalose.
