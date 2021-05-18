Edition: International
Vodacom Group FY revenue rises 8%, gains 8 mln customers

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Vodacom Group's revenue increased by 8.3 percent to ZAR 98.3 billion for the year ended 31 March compared with ZAR 90.75 billion a year earlier. The group added 8.2 million customers and reached 123.7 million including Safaricom. Total financial service customers, including Safaricom, rose 12.9 percent or 6.6 million to 57.7 million. EBITDA increased by 4.5 percent to ZAR 39.29 billion from ZAR 37.61 billion in 2020, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 40.0 percent, down from 41.4 percent.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodacom
Countries: Africa
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

