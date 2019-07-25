Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodacom Group revenue growth improves to 6.6% in Q3

Tuesday 4 February 2020 | 09:28 CET | News

Vodacom Group improved its revenue growth to 6.6 percent in the company's fiscal third quarter ended 31 December, to ZAR 23.6 billion. Service revenue rose 5.7 percent to ZAR 18.9 billion, and Vodacom said it added 2 million customers during the quarter to serve a total of 117 million, including Safaricom. 

In its home market South Africa, service revenue rose 4.6 percent to ZAR 13.6 billion, helped by improved data pricing, the company said. The International operations increased service revenue by 9.0 percent to ZAR 5.6 billion, driven by strong growth in mobile money and expanding data services. 

Vodacom said South Africa's growth was supported by a successful Summer campaign and improved uptake of data services. Total revenue increased 5.9 percent following 8.7 percent growth in equipment revenue, with device sales positively impacted by an improved sales mix during the quarter, following new device launches.  

More contract, data customers in SA

Mobile contract customer revenue increased 4.7 percent to ZAR 5.1 billion, as contract customers rose 7.8 percent to 6.1 million. The decline in contract ARPU of 3.6 percent was affected by the reduction in out-of-bundle revenue. This was supported by a 20.3 percent increase in contract data bundles sold. 

Contract customer net additions totaled 35,000 during the quarter, after a tightening of credit criteria given the tough trading environment. Mobile prepaid net additions were strong at 450,000, reflecting the success of Summer campaign and pricing transformation efforts. The decline in prepaid customer revenue slowed to 1.8 percent, and prepaid ARPU was also down 1.8 percent, impacted by the reduction in out-of-bundle rates from the beginning of the year and the subdued economic environment. 

Data customers increased 12.5 percent to 22.9 million in South Africa, and overall data usage was up 63.2 percent. Data bundles sold increased 20 percent to 251 million, raising unique bundle data users to 14 million, an increase of 17.8 percent. Active 4G devices on our network increased 36.1 percent to 12.2 million, while the average usage on smart devices rose 59.8 percent to 1.7GB, offsetting the effects of lower out-of-bundle rates.

At the international operators, Vodacom said strong growth in the DRC and Mozambique more than offset the negative impacts from slow progress in pricing improvements, due to intensified competition in Tanzania. The international business added 1.7 million customers in the quarter, taking the base up 8.8 percent in the year to 38.2 million customers.  

The international business also gained 915,000 data customers during the quarter, as the operator accelerated the roll-out of 4G networks and increased access to affordable devices. Vodacom invested ZAR 845 million in international capex, which included rolling out 4G services, improving capacity and widening network reach and quality. 

M-Pesa revenue up 25%

M-Pesa revenue increased 24.7 percent to ZAR 1.1 billion, increasing its contribution to international service revenue to 18.9 percent from 16.5 percent a year ago. Vodacom added 550,000 M-Pesa customers in the quarter, reaching 14.8 million, resulting in 37.4 percent of customers using the financial services proposition. The firm processed USD 3.4 billion in value of M-Pesa transactions a month during this quarter. Growth was supported by higher transactions per customer. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodacom
Countries: Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodacom South Africa plans 5G launch this year under deal with Liquid Telecom
Published 04 Feb 2020 11:18 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa announced new roaming deals with Rain and Liquid Telecom. These are expected to help expand 4G capacity and ...

Vodafone planning M-Pesa platform expansion across Africa
Published 18 Dec 2019 18:00 CET | Africa
Vodafone plans to turn its M-Pesa  mobile payments service into a wider financial services platform operating across the whole ...

Vodacom's M-Pesa reaches ZAR 41 bln monthly transactions
Published 13 Nov 2019 10:02 CET | South Africa
Vodacom Group says M-Pesa transactions exceeded ZAR 41 billion a month in the six months ended 30 September, ITWeb reported. The ...

Vodacom Group H1 revenue rises 3.9%
Published 11 Nov 2019 09:37 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group revenue increased by 3.9 percent to ZAR 44.39 billion in the first six months to 30 September from ZAR 42.71 ...

Vodacom group revenue up 3.9% to ZAR 21.53 bln in Q1, adds 1.2 mln customers
Published 25 Jul 2019 09:56 CET | Africa
Vodacom Group said revenue increased by 4.2 percent to ZAR 21.53 billion in the first quarter ended 30 June from ZAR 20.65 ...





Related Info

Vodacom South Africa plans 5G launch this year under deal with Liquid Telecom
11:18 | South Africa | News
Vodafone planning M-Pesa platform expansion across Africa
18 Dec 2019 | Africa | News
Vodacom's M-Pesa reaches ZAR 41 bln monthly transactions
13 Nov 2019 | South Africa | News
Vodacom Group H1 revenue rises 3.9%
11 Nov 2019 | Africa | News
Vodacom group revenue up 3.9% to ZAR 21.53 bln in Q1, adds 1.2 mln customers
25 Jul 2019 | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb Viavi Solutions fiscal Q2
04 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
04 Feb Amdocs fiscal Q1
04 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
04 Feb 8x8 fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 results
04 Feb Poly fiscal Q3
04 Feb Allot Q4 2019
04 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
04 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Belden Q4 2019
04 Feb Inphi Q3
04 Feb Zayo fiscal Q2
04 Feb ALE Connex
04 Feb Profile: Dean One
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb CSG Q4 2019
05 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
05 Feb Cognizant Q4 2019
05 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now