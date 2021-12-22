Edition: International
Vodacom Mozambique cuts interconnection with Tmcel

Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 14:05 CET | News
Vodacom Mozambique announced the interruption of interconnection with mobile operator Tmcel. In a statement published by O Pais, Vodacom said the interruption will affect voice services, preventing Tmcel customers from making calls to Vodacom customers. However, Vodacom users can continue to make calls to Tmcel, and SMS messages can still be sent between the two operators.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Tmcel / Vodacom Mozambique
Countries: Mozambique
