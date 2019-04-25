Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodacom South Africa agrees data price cuts, claims ZAR 2.7 bln in savings for customers

Wednesday 11 March 2020 | 10:48 CET | News

Vodacom South Africa says it will introduce a range of initiatives from 01 April that will result in ZAR 2.7 billion in savings for customers using data services. The proposal was approved by the Competition Commission, which had ordered mobile operators to lower the cost of internet services.  

Vodacom said it would reduce prices by up to 40 percent for 30-day bundles. A 1 GB package valid for 30 day will fall by 34 percent, from ZAR 149 to ZAR 99 through any channel. Discounts will be provided on all 30-day bundles, and more price cuts are planned from 01 April 2021.

In addition, the mobile operator said it would bundle several of its zero-rated data offers in a new service called 'Connect U', focused on socially relevant services. This includes free access to job portals, educational content such as its e-School platform, selected government websites, health and wellness information, Wikipedia and Facebook Flex, the low-data alternative to Facebook. Free access also will be provided to other essential information such as local and international headlines, trends and the weather, and customers who have made a purchase in the past month will be given two free SMS each day.

Vodacom also will extend discounted bundle offers to prepaid customers in areas where the majority of people are living beneath the food poverty line. This will benefit more than 2,000 suburbs and villages, ensuring that this benefits people that really need it most, Vodacom said.

In addition, the company will expand its zero-rated offering to all schools, universities and T-Vet colleges across the country. This will ensure that learners and students enrolled into these institutions will be able to access relevant information for free via their portals. 

The changes are part of a broader Vodacom Group programme to create a social contract with its stakeholders that will address pressing societal challenges in each of the markets in which it operates, the company said in a statement. Over the past three years, Vodacom said it has made significant progress in reducing the cost to communicate and making data more accessible, particularly for poorer consumers and communities.

In 2019, it announced cuts in out-of-bundle tariffs and introduced hourly, daily and weekly bundles with much lower effective prices, in addition to overall reductions in bundle prices. These measures contributed to ZAR 2 billion in savings for customers and the circa 50 percent reduction in effective data prices in the past two years.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodacom South Africa
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

South African govt and ICASA welcome Vodacom agreement to cut data prices

Published 11 Mar 2020 10:43 CET | South Africa
South Africa's Ministry of Communications & Digital Technologies and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ...

Vodacom South Africa reaches deal with Competition Commission over data prices - report
Published 09 Mar 2020 09:37 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa and the Competition Commission have reached a settlement over data prices, reports TechCentral. The ...

South Africa Competition Commission extends deadline for MTN, Vodacom to cut data costs
Published 04 Feb 2020 11:02 CET | South Africa
South African mobile operators now have an extra month in which to reduce data prices, after the Competition Commission (CompCom) ...

MTN Group to oppose South African regulatory recommendations on data costs
Published 05 Dec 2019 10:47 CET | South Africa
MTN Group says it has noted the Competition Commission of South Africa's report on data services and is currently studying the ...

South Africa watchdog orders mobile operators to offer free daily data, cut prices
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:49 CET | South Africa
South Africa's Competition Commission has released its final report on data prices, showing that consumers are paying more than ...

Vodacom, MTN blame lack of spectrum after report points to high data prices
Published 03 Dec 2019 10:11 CET | South Africa
Vodacom and MTN South Africa have blamed the government for its failure to release mobile spectrum, after a report from the ...

Vodacom South Africa offers smartphone financing for prepaid customers
Published 29 Oct 2019 11:25 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa has launched a offer to buy prepaid devices over 12 months. The high price of smartphones has long been an ...

Vodacom SAfrica slams Competition Commission data price report
Published 30 Apr 2019 11:20 CET | South Africa
Vodacom South Africa has announced its intention to review the provisional data price report published by the Competition ...

South Africa watchdog proposes new network rules, data price changes
Published 25 Apr 2019 09:47 CET | South Africa
South Africa's Competition Commission has released a provisional report on its Data Services Market Inquiry, in which it ...





Related Info

South African govt and ICASA welcome Vodacom agreement to cut data prices
11 Mar | South Africa | News
Vodacom South Africa reaches deal with Competition Commission over data prices - report
9 Mar | South Africa | News
South Africa Competition Commission extends deadline for MTN, Vodacom to cut data costs
4 Feb | South Africa | News
MTN Group to oppose South African regulatory recommendations on data costs
5 Dec 2019 | South Africa | News
South Africa watchdog orders mobile operators to offer free daily data, cut prices
3 Dec 2019 | South Africa | News
Vodacom, MTN blame lack of spectrum after report points to high data prices
3 Dec 2019 | South Africa | News
Vodacom South Africa offers smartphone financing for prepaid customers
29 Oct 2019 | South Africa | News
Vodacom SAfrica slams Competition Commission data price report
30 Apr 2019 | South Africa | News
South Africa watchdog proposes new network rules, data price changes
25 Apr 2019 | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
12 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
18 Mar Call & Contact Centre Expo
18 Mar Customer & User Experience Expo
18 Mar Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q4
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now