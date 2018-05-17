Vodacom South Africa in talks to buy Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa - report

Vodacom South Africa is in discussions with Remgro to acquire Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), reports MyBroadband citing sources. Remgro said it does not comment on speculation. CIVH acquired 34.9 percent of Vumatel for an undisclosed amount in June 2018 and the remaining 65.1 percent in May 2019.
Vodacom's interest in Vumatel did not die down after the CIVH acquisition, the news portal said. The two companies started discussions in May 2018, when Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the operator wanted to become a bigger player in the fibre-to-the-home market.
After the acquisition, Vumatel started working in tandem with DFA to provide fibre access to South African businesses and homes. Their fibre rollout in recent years is impressive. Vumatel and DFA's 29,300km fibre network serves every key metro in South Africa. It passes 690,000 premises and connects 11,500 mobile base stations and 240,000 homes and businesses.
MyBroadband said the details of what such a deal may look like remain sketchy but it is widely accepted that Vodacom would have to pay a premium for this asset. Remgro has invested a large amount of money and resources into building CIVH into a strong fibre player.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions