Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Vodafone expands deal with Google Cloud to build global data platform

Monday 3 May 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
Vodafone Group announced a new six-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. In what Vodafone says is a significant expansion of their existing agreement, the companies will jointly build a powerful new integrated data platform to help Vodafone better capitalise on its data and share the information and analytics across its markets.  

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Google / SAP / Vodafone Group
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone launches data packages, Facebook campaigns to help job seekers
Published 12 Apr 2021 16:12 CET | World
Vodafone said it's launching a support package for jobseekers in Europe, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa, combining price ...

Vodafone tests new precision IoT system to track vehicles, cargo within centimetres
Published 16 Feb 2021 11:26 CET | World
Vodafone said it has successfully used new precision positioning technology to remotely track a vehicle to within just 10 ...

Vodafone co-develops DreamLab app to transfer idle phone computing power to science labs
Published 05 Feb 2021 10:44 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has co-developed the DreamLab mobile application to help fight diseases including cancer. Using the ...

Vodafone Group maintains outlook after return to organic service revenue growth in Q3
Published 03 Feb 2021 08:35 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group reported a return to positive organic service revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter to December, with growth ...

Vodafone picks Google Cloud to run new data analytics platform Neuron
Published 20 Nov 2019 10:46 CET | World
Google Cloud announced a new contract to host Vodafone's cloud platform for data analytics, business intelligence and machine ...





Related Info

Vodafone launches data packages, Facebook campaigns to help job seekers
12 Apr | World | News
Vodafone tests new precision IoT system to track vehicles, cargo within centimetres
16 Feb | World | News
Vodafone co-develops DreamLab app to transfer idle phone computing power to science labs
5 Feb | Germany | News
Vodafone Group maintains outlook after return to organic service revenue growth in Q3
3 Feb | Europe | News
Vodafone picks Google Cloud to run new data analytics platform Neuron
20 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May Telenor Q1 2021
04 May Arista Networks Q1 2021
04 May Akamai Q1 2021
04 May Viavi fiscal Q3 results
04 May Starhub Q1 2021
04 May RingCentral Q1 2021
04 May WOW! Q1 2021
04 May Infinera Q1 2021
04 May T-Mobile US Q1 2021
04 May McAfee Q1 2021
04 May 6G Symposium
05 May Turk Telekom Q1 2021
05 May TIM Brasil Q1 2021
05 May WANdisco FY results
05 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2021
05 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
05 May Twilio Q1 2021
05 May TIM Q1
05 May CSG Q1 2021
05 May Lumen Technologies Q1 2021
05 May Liberty Latin America Q1 2021
05 May Adtran Q1 2021
05 May Intred Q1 2021
05 May Belden Q1 2021
05 May Inseego Q1 2021
05 May Liberty Global Q1 2021
05 May Dell Technologies World
06 May Teleste Q1 2021
06 May Pexip Q1 2021
06 May Gogo Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now