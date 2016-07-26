Edition: International
General

Vodafone fixed broadband usage up more than 50% in Italy and Spain

Monday 6 April 2020 | 10:52 CET | News
Vodafone has seen six months of forecast network demand growth emerge in the past four weeks in Europe, following the adoption of self-distancing and lockdown measures by most countries to control the spread of coronavirus. In its latest update on traffic recorded on its European fixed and mobile broadband networks, Vodafone said average fixed downstream traffic has increased by 44 percent throughout the continent, with upstream rising by as much as 100 percent in some markets.

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone / Vodafone Italia / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Europe / Italy / Spain
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

