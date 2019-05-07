Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Vodafone Germany pulls Unitymedia brand

Monday 17 February 2020 | 10:20 CET | News

Vodafone Germany has announced that it is withdrawing the Unitymedia brand from the market. Unitymedia's shops will be redesigned with a Vodafone logo and the company will merge the product range of Unitymedia into its own. 

Unitymedia shops have been selling Vodafone's mobile and fixed products since September last year, after Vodafone acquired the cable operator from Liberty Global in August 2019. In the coming weeks, landline and TV services will also be combined under one brand. 

Vodafone announced the withdrawal of the brand from the market as it nears completion of upgrading the cable network. The company said it is activating 5.5 million more high-speed cable internet connections in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Baden-Wurttemberg. In the three federal states, Unitymedia has around 7.2 million cable, telephone and internet customers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Unitymedia / Vodafone Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus, NetCologne appeal against Vodafone-Unitymedia merger

Published 17 Feb 2020 16:26 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus and NetCologne have appealed before the General Court of the European Union against the takeover ...

Vodafone Germany expands gigabit fixed broadband, launches new tariff at EUR 40
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:48 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany announced that it has provided another 5.5 million cable connections for gigabit internet in Hesse, ...

Vodafone Germany to cut 1,300 jobs following Unitymedia takeover
Published 21 Nov 2019 08:53 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany plans to cut 1,300 jobs as a result of its takeover of Unitymedia, according to a statement from union Ver.di. ...

Vodafone Germany discounts Unitymedia 2play, 3play tariffs for new customers

Published 05 Nov 2019 15:56 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany announced that Unitymedia has discounted the price of its 2play Fly 1000 and 3play Fly 1000 tariffs, for new ...

Vodafone, Unitymedia start joint marketing and extra data offers

Published 02 Sep 2019 15:50 CET | Germany
Vodafone and Unitymedia have bundled their offers of fixed and mobile products in 600 shops in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hessen and ...

Vodafone completes takeover of Unitymedia, UPC from Liberty Global
Published 01 Aug 2019 09:04 CET | Europe
Vodafone Group has completed the acquisition of Liberty Global's cable business in Germany (Unitymedia), Czech Republic, Hungary, ...

Vodafone Germany to provide 1 Gbps for 50,000 households in Potsdam
Published 22 May 2019 17:25 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it will provide connections at speeds of up to 1 Gbps for 50,000 households in Potsdam. The company will ...

Vodafone offers Telefonica access to German cable network to seal Unitymedia deal
Published 07 May 2019 09:33 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany has signed an agreement with Vodafone to have access to the cable networks of both Vodafone and Unitymedia in ...





Related Info

Deutsche Telekom, Tele Columbus, NetCologne appeal against Vodafone-Unitymedia merger
17 Feb | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany expands gigabit fixed broadband, launches new tariff at EUR 40
17 Feb | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany to cut 1,300 jobs following Unitymedia takeover
21 Nov 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany discounts Unitymedia 2play, 3play tariffs for new customers
5 Nov 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone, Unitymedia start joint marketing and extra data offers
2 Sep 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone completes takeover of Unitymedia, UPC from Liberty Global
1 Aug 2019 | Europe | News
Vodafone Germany to provide 1 Gbps for 50,000 households in Potsdam
22 May 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone offers Telefonica access to German cable network to seal Unitymedia deal
7 May 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Magyar Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Hrvatski Telekom Q4 2019
18 Feb Ceva Q4 2019
18 Feb TiVo Q4 2019
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2019
18 Feb Smartone H1 results
19 Feb Dish Network Q4 2019
19 Feb OTE Q4 2019
19 Feb Spark H1 results
19 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2019
19 Feb Technicolor Capital Markets Day
19 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2019
19 Feb Ribbon Communications Q4 2019
19 Feb Gilat Satellite Networks Q4 2019
19 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
19 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2019
19 Feb CyrusOne Q4 2019
19 Feb Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020
20 Feb Axiata Q4 2019
20 Feb Starhub Q4 2019
20 Feb Windstream Q4
20 Feb Bouygues Q4 2019
20 Feb Interdigital Q4 2019
20 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Commscope Q4 2019
20 Feb SBA Communications Q4 2019
20 Feb Intelsat Q4 2019
20 Feb Liberty Latin America Q4 2019
20 Feb Telefonica Q4 2019
20 Feb OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now