Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Vodafone Germany starts 5G standalone network

Monday 12 April 2021 | 17:04 CET | News
Vodafone Germany said it has started a 5G standalone network at around 1,000 antennas operating in the 3.5 GHz range in 170 cities and municipalities. Private customers can connect to the standalone network set up in partnership with Ericsson. The data transmitted over the network are processed in a 5G data centre in Frankfurt.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Vodafone Germany
Countries: Germany
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Oppo updates smartphone for standalone 5G at Vodafone Germany
Published 12 Apr 2021 15:27 CET | Germany
Oppo announced a partnership with Vodafone Germany, Ericsson and Qualcomm to test a 5G standalone network for commercial use in ...

Vodafone Germany activates 800 5G mobile sites

Published 18 Feb 2021 09:23 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has started to operate 800 5G mobile sites using 2,200 antennas. In the past few weeks, experts at ...

Vodafone Germany activates LTE-M nationwide
Published 29 Dec 2020 09:48 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has activated the LTE-M network to cover over 90 percent of the country. The company has upgraded 18,000 ...

Vodafone Germany develops drone navigation system with Ericsson

Published 25 Nov 2020 16:18 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has developed a navigation system that allows drones to detect danger. The navigation system was ...

Vodafone Germany reaches 5G expansion target for 2020

Published 12 Nov 2020 17:10 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has achieved its target for the expansion of the 5G network in 2020. The company started to operate a ...

Vodafone Germany provides modular system for 5G campus network

Published 24 Jun 2020 10:19 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it has introduced Vodafone Business Campus Private, a modular system to operate a 5G campus network. The ...

Vodafone Germany starts 5G network expansion via 700 MHz frequencies
Published 23 Apr 2020 10:51 CET | Germany
Vodafone Germany said it is starting to expand its 5G network based on the new 700 megahertz frequencies, which enable reception ...

Vodafone Germany installs 5G in e-car production plant

Published 20 Jun 2019 10:55 CET | Germany
Vodafone and Ericsson have equipped the plant with Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and Network Slicing. Small real-time data centres ...

Vodafone Ireland launches live 5G trial site, 5G Accelerator Programme
Published 21 Nov 2018 20:56 CET | Ireland
Vodafone Ireland is partnering with Ericsson and NovaUCD, University College Dublin's innovation hub, to establish a new 5G ...





Related Info

Oppo updates smartphone for standalone 5G at Vodafone Germany
12 Apr | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany activates 800 5G mobile sites
18 Feb | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany activates LTE-M nationwide
29 Dec 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany develops drone navigation system with Ericsson
25 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany reaches 5G expansion target for 2020
12 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany provides modular system for 5G campus network
24 Jun 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany starts 5G network expansion via 700 MHz frequencies
23 Apr 2020 | Germany | News
Vodafone Germany installs 5G in e-car production plant
20 Jun 2019 | Germany | News
Vodafone Ireland launches live 5G trial site, 5G Accelerator Programme
21 Nov 2018 | Ireland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
14 Apr Shaw Communications Q2
14 Apr CTA Tech Week
14 Apr China Cloud Network Conference
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now