Vodafone group passes 50 mln active M-Pesa customers

Tuesday 7 September 2021 | 11:23 CET | News
Vodafone Group announced that its mobile money service M-Pesa has reached 50 million monthly active customers, cementing its position as Africa's largest fintech platform. Launched more than fourteen years ago in Kenya, M-Pesa is today available in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Ghana and Egypt.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Vodacom / Vodafone Group
Countries: Africa
