Wireless

Vodafone Ireland announces new Clear Mobile low-cost, SIM-only brand

Thursday 14 January 2021 | 16:04 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Vodafone Ireland is launching a new low-cost mobile service called Clear Mobile, offering unlimited calls, texts and data for EUR 12.99 per month. Data speeds are capped at 5 Mbps. The new simplified service will compete with Eir's GoMo and 3 Ireland's 48.ie low-cost brands. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Ireland / Eir / GOMO / Vodafone Ireland
Countries: Ireland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


