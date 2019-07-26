Vodafone maintains outlook as Q3 service revenue growth improves to nearly 1%

Vodafone Group maintained its full-year outlook after reporting third-quarter results largely in line with the previous quarter. Group revenue for the three months to December rose 6.8 percent to EUR 11.75 billion, helped by the acquisition of Liberty Global's cable assets, and organic service revenue was up 0.8 percent. That compares to underlying growth of 0.7 percent in Q2 and a drop of 0.2 percent in Q1 service revenue.
CEO Nick Read said he was pleased with the company's progress in commercial and strategic initiatives. While competition in Europe remained challenging, with organic service revenue down 1.4 percent there, the company was growing in the fixed broadband market, improving customer loyalty and simplifying operations with over 3 million customers already own the new speed-based unlimited data plans.
Growth in Europe was depressed still by tough competition in Spain and Italy, down respectively 6.5 and 5.0 percent in terms of service revenue. Service revenue in Germany was flat on an organic basis, as growth in cable broadband offset a 2.2 percent fall in mobile. The UK improved to growth of 0.6 percent, supported by contract customer growth and the new unlimited plans launched with 5G services in July. The CEO said cost reductions of around EUR 400 million in Europe this year are on track for completion.
In the rest of the world, organic service revenues rose 9.1 percent, led by improvement at Vodacom in South Africa and continued growth in Turkey. Reported RoW revenues were down 2.7 percent to EUR 2.48 billion, after the sale of Vodafone New Zealand and negative forex effects. Vodafone announced another divestment, in Egypt, to help reduce debt.
The company said its new towers company is set to be operational by May, and is preparing for an IPO in early 2021. Competition clearance for its Italian towers venture is expected by the end of February, and Vodafone it's also looking at monetising other individual assets. In addition, the operator is pursuing additional network sharing agreements, in Germany with Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica to cover grey spots, and in Portugal with Nos.
Vodafone said it expects a further
gradual improvement in service revenue growth in Q4, led by Europe. The outlook for the full year remains adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.8-15.0 billion, meaning organic growth of 2-3 percent, and free cash flow (pre-spectrum) of around EUR 5.4 billion.
With 5G networks now live in seven countries, along with unlimited data plans, Vodafone said data traffic was up around 45 percent year-on-year in Europe in Q3. Average
smartphone usage for the overall customer base increased to 4.5 GB per month, an increase of 1.2 GB year-on-year.
The total mobile customer reached 269.8 million customers at the end of December, up from 269.2 million three months earlier. The share of contract customers improved to 31.4 percent from 30.2 percent a year ago.
Excluding VodafoneZiggo, Vodafone said it added 204,000 broadband customers, 417,000 NGN customers, 142,000
converged customers and 47,000 TV customers during the quarter. The total fixed broadband base reached 23.1 million subscribers.
