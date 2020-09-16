Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Vodafone Romania revamps cable TV service, starts VodafoneOne fixed-mobile offers

Wednesday 16 September 2020 | 14:43 CET | News

Vodafone Romania launched Vodafone TV, a service that brings customers in Romania a completely new television and entertainment experience, in line with existing trends and new consumer habits, the operator said. Also, Vodafone Romania launched new fixed-mobile convergent offers, under the VodafoneOne umbrella. 

The new offering follows the company's takeover and rebranding of cable operator UPC. Vodafone TV service is delivered over a 4K STB, bringing together interactivity, streaming apps and digital cable. 

With Vodafone TV, users can enjoy the richest content offering, the operator claims. This includes over 190 channels in SD, HD and 4K format, as well as a video on demand library, with thousands of hours of content and a showcase of the full HBO GO content in its own dedicated section. Also, the interface enables access to premium and the most popular on demand streaming apps in Romania, for the whole family, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and Hopster. 

Vodafone TV helps users access their favorite content by integrating the linear TV grid, VoD and streaming applications into a single platform with a modern and intuitive interface that allows simple and friendly navigation. Customers can watch on any device - TV, smartphone or tablet. The Vodafone TV service offers connectivity throughout devices, which ensures users flexibility and a multi-screen experience. End-users can, for example, start watching on their phone or tablet and continue on the TV screen without interruption.

Through the Catch-up / Replay function, users can watch programmes for 7 days after broadcast, both on TV and on smartphone and tablet. They can also control the content they watch, including live TV shows, with Pause / Restart features, and they can record programmes so they can watch them later, on any screen. The Search function enables finding content quickly, whether it's linear or on demand, recorded or running programmes.

In addition, the Vodafone TV service includes a section dedicated to children, the Kids App, which offers parental control functions, as well as an extensive range of content for children, organised by channels or characters. 

A Vodafone TV mobile application is available for iOS and Android devices. 

The release of Vodafone TV also marks another milestone in Vodafone’s partnership with Netflix, started in 2015. Vodafone TV media-box integrates the Netflix service, offering subscribers direct access over their TV. 

The Vodafone TV service is available in a special offer for individual customers who opt for a fixed service bundle, with Vodafone TV, fixed internet and 500 Mbps Super Wi-Fi, HBO and HBO GO included for 24 months, at EUR 17 per month.

Individual users can also benefit from the new Vodafone TV service and more benefits with the new convergent offers. 

VodafoneOne

With VodafoneOne, customers who opt for both mobile and fixed services from Vodafone benefit from a EUR 120 discount on 2-year contracts. 

For example, Vodafone mobile subscribers who also opt for a fixed service bundle with Vodafone TV, 500 Mbps fixed internet and Super-WiFi save EUR 120 over two years, with EUR 48 off the fixed services package, plus EUR 72 saved on the HBO and HBO GO included in the package. 

Customers of Vodafone fixed services can benefit from the EUR 120 discount by also opting for a mobile service subscription starting with Vodafone Red 12. This means EUR 48 off the mobile subscription, plus EUR 72 discount on the purchase of a smartphone.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Vodafone Romania
Countries: Romania
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone Romania launches tech news platform Zoom
Published 07 Aug 2020 13:46 CET | Romania
Vodafone Romania launched its own platform with original content about the latest technology trends and launches. Starting this ...

Vodafone Romania starts pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note20

Published 06 Aug 2020 11:42 CET | Romania
Vodafone Romania said it started taking pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The new versions, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 ...

Vodafone Romania offers Comedy Central HD to subscribers
Published 03 Aug 2020 10:59 CET | Romania
Vodafone Romania said it added the Comedy Central HD channel to its digital grid. Comedy Central HD is available within all ...

Vodafone Romania wins litigation case vs Romania consumer protection body

Published 03 Aug 2020 08:44 CET | Romania
Vodafone Romania won a lawsuit opened by Romania National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) against the operator, ...

Orange Romania releases TV Go box
Published 06 Jul 2020 09:34 CET | Romania
Orange Romania said it launched TV Go box, a HDMI device that allows its customers to enjoy their favorite movies, series and ...





Related Info

Vodafone Romania launches tech news platform Zoom
7 Aug | Romania | News
Vodafone Romania starts pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note20
6 Aug | Romania | News
Vodafone Romania offers Comedy Central HD to subscribers
3 Aug | Romania | News
Vodafone Romania wins litigation case vs Romania consumer protection body
3 Aug | Romania | News
Orange Romania releases TV Go box
6 Jul | Romania | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now