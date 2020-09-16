Vodafone Romania revamps cable TV service, starts VodafoneOne fixed-mobile offers

Vodafone Romania said it launched Vodafone TV, a service that brings customers in Romania a completely new television and entertainment experience, in line with existing trends and new consumer habits. Also, Vodafone Romania launched new fixed-mobile convergent offers, under the VodafoneOne umbrella.
The new offering follows the company's takeover and rebranding of cable operator UPC. Vodafone TV service is delivered over a 4K STB, bringing together interactivity, streaming apps and digital cable.
With Vodafone TV, users can enjoy the richest content offering, the operator claims. This includes over 190 channels in SD, HD and 4K format, as well as a video on demand library, with thousands of hours of content and a showcase of the full HBO GO content in its own dedicated section. Also, the interface enables access to premium and the most popular on demand streaming apps in Romania, for the whole family, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and YouTube Kids, and Hopster.
Vodafone TV helps users access their favorite content by integrating the linear TV grid, VoD and streaming applications into a single platform with a modern and intuitive interface that allows simple and friendly navigation. Customers can watch on any device - TV, smartphone or tablet. The Vodafone TV service offers connectivity throughout devices, which ensures users flexibility and a multi-screen experience. End-users can, for example, start watching on their phone or tablet and continue on the TV screen without interruption.
Through the Catch-up / Replay function, users can watch programmes for 7 days after broadcast, both on TV and on smartphone and tablet. They can also control the content they watch, including live TV shows, with Pause / Restart features, and they can record programmes so they can watch them later, on any screen. The Search function enables finding content quickly, whether it's linear or on demand, recorded or running programmes.
In addition, the Vodafone TV service includes a section dedicated to children, the Kids App, which offers parental control functions, as well as an extensive range of content for children, organised by channels or characters.
A Vodafone TV mobile application is available for iOS and Android devices.
The release of Vodafone TV also marks another milestone in Vodafone’s partnership with Netflix, started in 2015. Vodafone TV media-box integrates the Netflix service, offering subscribers direct access over their TV.
The Vodafone TV service is available in a special offer for individual customers who opt for a fixed service bundle, with Vodafone TV, fixed internet and 500 Mbps Super Wi-Fi, HBO and HBO GO included for 24 months, at EUR 17 per month.
Individual users can also benefit from the new Vodafone TV service and more benefits with the new convergent offers.
With VodafoneOne, customers who opt for both mobile and fixed services from Vodafone benefit from a EUR 120 discount on 2-year contracts.
For example, Vodafone mobile subscribers who also opt for a fixed service bundle with Vodafone TV, 500 Mbps fixed internet and Super-WiFi save EUR 120 over two years, with EUR 48 off the fixed services package, plus EUR 72 saved on the HBO and HBO GO included in the package.
Customers of Vodafone fixed services can benefit from the EUR 120 discount by also opting for a mobile service subscription starting with Vodafone Red 12. This means EUR 48 off the mobile subscription, plus EUR 72 discount on the purchase of a smartphone.
