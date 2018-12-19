Edition: International
Broadband

Vodafone Spain launches Atika smart speaker with Alexa

Wednesday 11 November 2020 | 15:14 CET | News
Vodafone Spain has teamed up with French audio technology brand Devialet and equipment manufacturer Sagemcom to develop its first smart speaker with integrated Amazon Alexa. The voice-controlled device, dubbed Vodafone Atika, is above all designed to enable customers to interact with the Vodafone TV service without having to use the remote. Sample commands include “Hola Atika, turn on the TV”, “change channels”, “record”, “fast forward 10 minutes” and so on. Users can also ask the device to access Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video plus all the channels on the Vodafone TV catalogue.

The operator said the 22 centimetre-high speaker is equipped with Devialet’s Space immersive sound technology as well as its AVL (Adaptive Volume Level) system, which adjusts the volume level of the device in real time according to the content played. It also has Dolby Audio 5.1 surround sound, two integrated subwoofers and its three 360-degree speakers.

Atika is already available via all of the company’s sales channels at a price of EUR 399 to non-Vodafone TV customers and EUR 216 to subscribers. The latter can also acquire it for EUR 6 a month over 36 months. By way of a Black Friday promotion, the speaker will be available for EUR 144, or EUR 4 a month for 36 months, from 16 to 30 November.


 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Sagemcom / Vodafone Spain
Countries: Spain
