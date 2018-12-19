Vodafone Spain launches Atika smart speaker with Alexa

The operator said the 22 centimetre-high speaker is equipped with Devialet’s Space immersive sound technology as well as its AVL (Adaptive Volume Level) system, which adjusts the volume level of the device in real time according to the content played. It also has Dolby Audio 5.1 surround sound, two integrated subwoofers and its three 360-degree speakers.
Atika is already available via all of the company’s sales channels at a price of EUR 399 to non-Vodafone TV customers and EUR 216 to subscribers. The latter can also acquire it for EUR 6 a month over 36 months. By way of a Black Friday promotion, the speaker will be available for EUR 144, or EUR 4 a month for 36 months, from 16 to 30 November.
