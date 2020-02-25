Edition: International
Vodafone UK to reintroduce roaming charges in Europe

Monday 9 August 2021 | 13:42 CET | News
Vodafone UK is reintroducing roaming charges in the EU for customers on certain plans. Following the UK's exit from the EU, the mobile operator is no longer required to offer 'roam like at home' in the region. As such, the feature will be included only with certain Vodafone Xtra plans from 11 August. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vodafone UK
Countries: United Kingdom
