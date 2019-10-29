Edition: International
Walmart Mexico launches new MVNO called BAIT on 'Red Compartida'

Thursday 18 June 2020 | 16:05 CET | News
Walmart Mexico (Walmex) and its discount-store unit Bodega Aurrera have officially launched an MVNO service on the country’s ‘Red Compartida’ wholesale 4.5G shared network. The prepay service is called BAIT (Bodega Aurrera Internet y Telefonia) and SIM cards can be acquired at Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega and Walmart stores throughout the country, said Walmex.

The launch is backed with a promotion whereby anyone buying a SIM card for MXN 20 will be able to access free unlimited calls, SMS and data for 30 days before the end of July. The company’s prepay plans come with unlimited calls and SMS plus 500MB of data for MXN 20, rising to 5GB for MXN 50 and 20GB for MXN 200. The latter two plans include an additional 5GB and 20GB at speeds of 512kbps once the main bundle has been used up.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa last month launched its own MVNO service called Izzi Telecom on Red Compartida, which currently reaches some 60 million people, around 53.5 percent of the country, according to latest update from the Altan Redes consortium that’s rolling out the infrastructure.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Walmart
Countries: Mexico
