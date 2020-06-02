Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

WAM increases takeover bid for Amaysim Australia

Tuesday 19 January 2021 | 10:32 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Amaysim Australia has announced that WAM Capital has increased the consideration in respect of its takeover offer. As previously announced, WAM and Amaysim have entered into a bid implementation agreement (BIA), under which it is proposed that WAM will make an agreed off-market takeover bid for 100 percent of the shares of Amaysim. The WAM offer is subject to shareholder approval of the mobile sale to Optus and subsequent completion.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amaysim / Optus
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amaysim boards recommends shareholders vote in favor of mobile business sale to Optus
Published 18 Jan 2021 09:08 CET | Australia
Amaysim has announced that its board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the mobile business sale to Optus ...

Amaysim denies receiving acquisition bid from RAMCap
Published 11 Jan 2021 14:52 CET | Australia
Australian MVNO Amaysim has announced it has not received any formal and fulsome acquisition proposal from RAMCap. The statement ...

Optus to acquire Amaysim, launches Gomo digital brand
Published 02 Nov 2020 07:12 CET | Australia
Australian operator Optus has unveiled its plans on the local MVNO market. The company has agreed to purchase the Amaysim MVNO ...

Australian watchdog fines Amaysim, Lycamobile over misleading ads for unlimited plans
Published 15 Oct 2020 11:31 CET | Australia
Amaysim Australia and Lycamobile have paid penalties totalling AUD 126,000 and AUD 12,600, respectively after the Australian ...

Amaysim's FY revenue, EBITDA declines, mobile subs base jumps 15% following Jeenee, Ovo acquisitions

Published 01 Sep 2020 13:50 CET | Australia
Australian MVNO Amaysim saw its mobile underlying EBITDA decrease to AUD 11.4 million for the year ended 30 June 2020 (FY20), ...

Amaysim acquires 77,000 Ovo Mobile subscribers for nearly AUD 16 mln

Published 04 Jun 2020 08:21 CET | Australia
Australian MVNO Amaysim has announced it has completed the acquisition of 77,000 Ovo Mobile subscribers from My Mobile Data ...

Amaysim confirms 'considering options' for energy business
Published 02 Jun 2020 09:47 CET | Australia
Australian operator Amaysim Australia has announced it "does, from time to time, receive a broad spectrum of interest in relation ...





Related Info

Amaysim boards recommends shareholders vote in favor of mobile business sale to Optus
18 Jan | Australia | News
Amaysim denies receiving acquisition bid from RAMCap
11 Jan | Australia | News
Optus to acquire Amaysim, launches Gomo digital brand
2 Nov 2020 | Australia | News
Australian watchdog fines Amaysim, Lycamobile over misleading ads for unlimited plans
15 Oct 2020 | Australia | News
Amaysim's FY revenue, EBITDA declines, mobile subs base jumps 15% following Jeenee, Ovo acquisitions
1 Sep 2020 | Australia | News
Amaysim acquires 77,000 Ovo Mobile subscribers for nearly AUD 16 mln
4 Jun 2020 | Australia | News
Amaysim confirms 'considering options' for energy business
2 Jun 2020 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Jan Netflix Q4 2020
19 Jan Telefonica Germany Strategy Update
21 Jan Intel Q4 2020
21 Jan Modern Times Group EGM
25 Jan Edgeware EGM
25 Jan The Things Conference 2021
26 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
26 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
26 Jan Verizon Communications Q4 2020
26 Jan Meetup MENA
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now