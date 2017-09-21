WarnerMedia officially launches HBO Max streaming service

The service costs USD 14.99 per month. It will be free however for people who already have HBO and HBO Now subscriptions with AT&T. In addition, it will come at no extra cost for those with HBO or HBO Now subscriptions and are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum, Verizon Fios, AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-Verse TV, Cox, Hulu, Spectrum, Suddenlink and independent cable, broadband and telco providers through the NCTC like Wow!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV.
New subscribers can sign up for the service either directly through HBOMax.com or through AT&T or one of its above distribution partners.
The HBO Now app will automatically update to the HBO Max app on supported devices. The app can be played across a range of devices, including Android phones and tablets, Android TV including Sony Android TVs (2016 models and later), Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD), Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, computers (Chromebooks, PC and Mac browsers), Samsung Smart TVs (models 2016-2020), PlayStation 4 systems, and Xbox One.
WarnerMedia said the service will engage users to discover and organise content, also with the My Downloads feature. It will offer parental controls and a PIN that can be set to lock kids into a "walled garden" experience.
Looking at content, Max Originals will at launch include the programmes Love Life, On the Record, Legendary, Craftopia, Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. There will be additional summer launches such as Karma, the second season of DC fan favorite Doom Patrol, an original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series Esme & Roy, mystery comedy Search Party, the first of three animated specials of Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, the adult animated comedy Close Enough, the 1988-set comedy Frayed, the UK animal rescue series The Dog House, the generational family docuseries The House of Ho, the animated children’s series Tig N’ Seek, and Seth Rogen’s feature length comedy An American Pickle.
All of HBO’s content will be available as well, including classics like The Sopranos, Sex and the City and The Wire, and more recent shows such as Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Westworld, Succession and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Summer premieres will include I May Destroy You; Perry Mason with Matthew Rhys; the six-part documentary series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark; the fourth season of the anthology series Room 104; and Lovecraft Country from Misha Green and executive producers Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams.
There will also be content from the WarnerMedia portfolio and of third parties. These will include the full Friends library; the first season of TNT’s The Alienist; the first four seasons of truTV’s Impractical Jokers; as well as the libraries of The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, The Boondocks, The Bachelor, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; CW shows such as Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene; the first season of DC’s Doom Patrol; The OC; Pretty Little Liars;and the CNN catalogue of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Gossip Girl and The West Wing will come on board within the first year of launch.
Third-party acquisitions will include Doctor Who (Seasons 1-11 and the next three seasons); the US premieres of Trigonometry, Ghosts, Home and Stath Lets Flats; the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood; Luther; The Honorable Woman; Ricky Gervais’ The Office; and seasons 17-25 of Top Gear, plus Stage 13’s series Independent, Lipstick Empire, horror-comedy feature film Snatchers and the world premiere of Happily Ever Avatar. HBO Max will also premiere the 51st season of Sesame Street this year, as well as give customers exclusive access to spinoff series and specials like The Monster at the End of This Show and a new season of Esme & Roy, as well as the show's entire 50-year library. The platform also will show the entire 23-season library of South Park this summer, as well as the three upcoming seasons.
Finally, there wil be a library of over 2,000 films within the first year, from classics to modern films.
