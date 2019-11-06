Xiaomi launches new flagship, low-cost smartphones to mark 10th anniversary

Xiaomi has added two new smartphones to its line-up: the low-cost Redmi K30 Ultra and the top-of-the-range Mi 10 Ultra. The 5G phones go on sale in the coming week in China, from respectively CNY 1,999 and CNY 5,299.
The Mi 10 Ultra is a new version of the flagship Mi 10 first introduced in February and is designed to highlight the best Xiaomi has to offer in order to mark its tenth anniversary. This includes features such as 120x AI super zoom, 120Hz refresh rate with 10-bit color depth, and fast charging with 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The highlight of the phone is the quad back camera featuring the Sony IMX586 image sensor with OIS, HDR10 and 8K video. This includes a 48MP main camera with 1/1.32-inch sensor and pixel size up to 1.2μm, which with four-in-one pixel binning can be enhanced to reach 2.4μm. Besides the main and telephoto cameras, Mi 10 Ultra also comes with a 128-degree wide angle lens and a classic portrait lens with 2x optical zoom.
The latest in Xiaomi's low-cost Redmi line offers "a full suite of flagship must-haves", the company said. The phone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor and comes with a 120Hz Samsung Amoled display, 64MP quad-camera and dual stereo speakers. The pop-up front camera means no notches on the front display, allowing a 92.7 percent screen-to-body coverage.
The Redmi K30 Ultra also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging, NFC and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It will be available in the colours white, black or green with a choice of 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB internal storage.
Apart from the new phones, Xiaomi unveiled a new transparent TV at its anniversary event in Beijing. The Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition claims to be a world first for a mass-produced transparent TV and runs the custom MediaTek 9650 chip. The 55-inch Oled TV will go on sale 16 August for CNY 49,999.
