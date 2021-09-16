Edition: International
Xiaomi unveils 11T phones with 108 MP cameras and 11 Lite 5G NE

Thursday 16 September 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Xiaomi has released three new phones in its current flagship 11 series: the 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE. The two T-models come with a 108-megapixel main cameras, with the 11T Pro also featuring a 2x telemacro and a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens as well as "computational filmography capabilities" with one-click AI Cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10+. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED flat display and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, with a 120W charger included for the 5,000 mAh battery.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Xiaomi
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

