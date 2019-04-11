YouTube TV raises monthly price by 30%

YouTube TV announced an increase in its monthly subscription price, to USD 65 from USD 50, to support the rising costs of content. The price applies from 30 June for new subscribers, while existing customers will pay the higher rate from 30 July.
The higher price comes as the service continues to add new channels. ViacomCBS’s family of brands has come to YouTube TV, including the channels BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. The channels BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons and TeenNick will be added later.
YouTube also recently added access to HBO Max and Cinemax subscriptions, in addition to its basic line-up of over 85 channels.
The service last raised its price in April 2019, when Discovery channels were added.
