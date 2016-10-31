Edition: International
Wireless

Zain Group CEO for operations Gegenheimer resigns

Thursday 5 November 2020 | 10:25 CET | News

Zain Group chief executive officer in charge of operations, Scott Gegenheimer, will be leaving his position at Zain after eight years with the company. Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain vice chairman and group CEO, expressed his appreciation of all that Gegenheimer had achieved for the company during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors. Gegenheimer's last working day with the company will be on 15 November.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zain Group
Countries: Middle East
