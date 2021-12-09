Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Zain Group receives USD 1.3 bln offer for Sudan business

Thursday 9 December 2021 | 09:49 CET | News
Zain Group said it has received a non-binding purchase offer from Invictus Holding Co (IHL) to acquire its entire stake in Zain Sudan and Kuwaiti Sudanese Holding Co for USD 1.3 billion. In a statement to the Kuwaiti bourse, Zain said the board has decided to proceed with the due diligence process to provide the initial approval.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zain / Zain Group / Zain Sudan
Countries: Sudan
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sudanese regulator says internet shutdown stays in force despite court order
Published 15 Nov 2021 09:57 CET | Sudan
Sudan's Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority said that the internet shut-down remains in force until further notice, ...

Zain Sudan net profit rises 104% in US dollar terms in first 9 months
Published 11 Nov 2021 11:15 CET | Sudan
Zain Sudan reported an impressive net profit of USD 72 million in the first nine months to 30 September, reflecting a 104 ...

Zain Group revenue falls 4% in Q3, net profit up 5%
Published 11 Nov 2021 09:43 CET | Middle East
Zain Group said its revenue decreased by 4 percent year-on-year to KWD 385 million in the three months to 30 September. EBITDA ...

Zain Sudan FY revenue rises 62 percent, customer base up 4%
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:54 CET | Sudan
Zain Sudan lifted full-year revenue in 2020 to SDG 22.5 billion (USD 416 million), a 62 percent increase in Sudanese pounds and a ...





Related Info

Sudanese regulator says internet shutdown stays in force despite court order
15 Nov | Sudan | News
Zain Sudan net profit rises 104% in US dollar terms in first 9 months
11 Nov | Sudan | News
Zain Group revenue falls 4% in Q3, net profit up 5%
11 Nov | Middle East | News
Zain Sudan FY revenue rises 62 percent, customer base up 4%
24 Feb | Sudan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q3
13 Dec Cisco AGM
14 Dec CommScope strategy update
14 Dec SD-WAN & SASE Summit
14 Dec FCC meeting
14 Dec Oppo Inno World
16 Dec Alibaba Investor Day
16 Dec World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now