Wireless

Zain Group revenue falls 1% in Q3, customer base holds steady

Wednesday 4 November 2020 | 09:14 CET | News

Zain Group reported third-quarter revenue of KWD 408 million, down 1 percent annually. EBITDA reached KWD 166 million, a decrease of 9 percent year on year, reflecting a 41 percent EBITDA margin. Net profit amounted to KWD 48 million, a 14 percent decrease year on year. EPS reached KWD 0.11. 

The company ended the period with a customer base of 48.9 million customers, stable compared to a year earlier and up from 47.6 million reported for the end of June.

Zain Group said revenue decreased by 2 percent to KWD 1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. EBITDA fell 7 percent year on year to KWD 502 million, giving an EBITDA margin of 42 percent. Net income declined by 14 percent to KWD 132 million. 

Foreign currency translation affected the results, predominantly the 14 percent devaluation in Sudan from an average of SDG 46 per US dollar in the same period of 2019 to SDG 53.7 per US dollar in 2020. This cost the group USD 78 million in revenue, USD 36 million in EBITDA and USD 9 million in net income.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zain / Zain Group
Countries: Africa / Middle East
