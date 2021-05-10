Edition: International
Zain Group revenue falls 6% in Q1, forex impact hits results

Monday 10 May 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Zain Group's consolidated revenue decreased by 6 percent year on year to KWD 382 million for the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA fell 7 percent to KWD 158 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 41 percent. Net profit amounted to KWD 45 million, down 5 percent year on year, making earnings per share (EPS) KWD 0.10.

