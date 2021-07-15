Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Zain Group revenues stable in Q2, EBITDA down 5%

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
Zain Group's revenue amounted to KWD 369 million in the second quarter ended 30 June, relatively stable compared with the prior period. EBITDA for the quarter reached KWD 152 million, down 5 percent year-on-year, putting the EBITDA margin at 41 percent. Net income amounted to KWD 41 million, up 17 percent annually, putting earnings per share (EPS) at KWD 0.10. Zain served 48.3 million customers at the end of the period, a 1 percent increase from a year earlier.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zain Group
Countries: Middle East
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Zain Jordan's EBITDA grows 15% in H1
Published 15 Jul 2021 10:13 CET | Jordan
Zain Jordan's EBITDA grew by 15 percent to reach USD 118 million in the first half year ended 30 June compared with the same ...

Zain Sudan net profit triples in H1, currency devaluation hits revenue
Published 15 Jul 2021 10:08 CET | Sudan
Zain Sudan's net income almost tripled to USD 41 million in the first six months to 30 June from USD 15 million in the same ...

Zain Iraq revenue reaches USD 376 mln in H1, hit by currency devaluation, customers up 7%

Published 15 Jul 2021 10:02 CET | Iraq
Zain Iraq said its revenue reached USD 376 million in the first six months to 30 June and EBITDA amounted to USD 145 million, ...

Zain Group relaunches international wholesale business
Published 25 May 2021 16:25 CET | Middle East
Zain Group has announced a restructuring and new strategy for the group's wholesale division as part of its '4Sight' strategy. ...

Zain Group revenue falls 6% in Q1, forex impact hits results
Published 10 May 2021 09:36 CET | Middle East
Zain Group's consolidated revenue decreased by 6 percent year on year to KWD 382 million for the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA ...





Related Info

Zain Jordan's EBITDA grows 15% in H1
10:13 | Jordan | News
Zain Sudan net profit triples in H1, currency devaluation hits revenue
10:08 | Sudan | News
Zain Iraq revenue reaches USD 376 mln in H1, hit by currency devaluation, customers up 7%
10:02 | Iraq | News
Zain Group relaunches international wholesale business
25 May | Middle East | News
Zain Group revenue falls 6% in Q1, forex impact hits results
10 May | Middle East | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jul BT AGM
16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul Netgear Q2
22 Jul NENT Group Q2
22 Jul AT&T Q2 2021
22 Jul VeriSign Q2
22 Jul Twitter Q2 2021
22 Jul Snap Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now