Zain Group revenues fall 2% in Q4

Wednesday 24 February 2021 | 09:54 CET | News
Zain Group's revenue decreased by 2 percent to KWD 432 million in the fourth quarter from the same period in 2019. EBITDA fell by 10 percent year on year to KWD 172 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 40 percent. Net income declined by 16 percent to KWD 54 million, representing earnings per share (EPS) of KWD 0.13. The foreign currency translation impact was USD 33 million on group revenue, USD 14 million on EBITDA and USD 7 million on net income.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Zain Group
Countries: Middle East
