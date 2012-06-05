Edition: International
Zain Jordan agrees sale-leaseback for 2,607 towers with TASC for USD 88 mln

Tuesday 14 December 2021 | 14:56 CET | News
Zain Group said its operation in Jordan has signed a fifteen-year agreement to sell and lease back the passive physical infrastructure of its 2,607 tower portfolio to TASC Towers for USD 88 million. The transaction includes another 223 sites transferring to TASC Towers on a managed basis. Zain Group holds a 25 percent minority stake in TASC Towers.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TASC Consulting & Capital / Zain / Zain Group / Zain Jordan / Zain Kuwait / Zain Saudi Arabia
Countries: Jordan
