Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Zain Kuwait tops Tefficient ranking for mobile data consumption at over 40 GB per month

Thursday 15 April 2021 | 12:09 CET | News
Tefficient said Zain Kuwait customers had the highest mobile data consumption worldwide in 2020 at an average of 40.2 GB per month. In second place was Finnish operator DNA at 34.8 GB, followed by Hutchison Drei Austria in third place at 30.5 GB. Zain's Saudi operation was fourth in Tefficient's ranking, with average data use per customer of 29.1 GB, and Elisa of Finland came fifth in 2020 at 27.6 GB per average user.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DNA / Elisa / FarEasTone / Hutchison Drei Austria / LMT / Nova / Taiwan Mobile / Zain Bahrain / Zain Kuwait / Zain Saudi Arabia
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Norwegian study finds mobile data up to 5x more expensive than by Nordic neighbours
Published 13 Apr 2021 13:14 CET | Norway
The Norwegian Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation (KMD) has published a report commissioned from the consultancy ...

Global average cost of mobile data is USD 4.07 per GB - research
Published 09 Apr 2021 11:13 CET | United Kingdom
Israel offers the cheapest mobile plans worldwide with an average cost of USD 0.05 per 1GB data, according to the latest research ...

Sky Mobile customers save 55 million GB data during lockdown
Published 02 Mar 2021 15:07 CET | United Kingdom
UK MVNO Sky Mobile revealed that customers have save 55 million GB of data since April 2020, worth a collective GBP 174 million, ...

Denmark and Norway tie for best consistent mobile service in Tutela report on 'outstanding' Nordic region
Published 24 Feb 2021 12:54 CET | Scandinavia
Crowdsourced mobile data analyst company Tutela has published its 2021 'Nordics State of Mobile Experience report'. Tutela ...

Chilean data consumption up nearly 60% in 2020
Published 02 Feb 2021 12:20 CET | Chile
Total data traffic transmitted over Chile's mobile networks soared to 926,418,669 GB in 2020, up 59.5 percent compared to the ...





Related Info

Norwegian study finds mobile data up to 5x more expensive than by Nordic neighbours
13 Apr | Norway | News
Global average cost of mobile data is USD 4.07 per GB - research
9 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Sky Mobile customers save 55 million GB data during lockdown
2 Mar | United Kingdom | News
Denmark and Norway tie for best consistent mobile service in Tutela report on 'outstanding' Nordic region
24 Feb | Scandinavia | News
Chilean data consumption up nearly 60% in 2020
2 Feb | Chile | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2021
20 Apr Netflix Q1 2021
20 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2021
20 Apr Atos Q1 2021
20 Apr Apple 'Spring Loaded' event
21 Apr HKBN H1 results
21 Apr Crown Castle Q1 2021
21 Apr Netgear Q1 2021
21 Apr Elisa Q1 2021
21 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2021
21 Apr Verizon Q1 2021
21 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2021
21 Apr Comcast Q1 2021
21 Apr Ericsson Q1 2021
21 Apr Vivendi Q1 2021
21 Apr Proximus AGM
22 Apr Tele2 Q1 2021
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2021
22 Apr Orange Q1 2021
22 Apr VeriSign Q1 2021
22 Apr Intel Q1 2021
22 Apr Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Q1
22 Apr Snap Q1 2021
22 Apr FCC meeting
23 Apr Telia Q1 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now