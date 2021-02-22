Edition: International
Zambia awards local company Beeline 4th mobile licence

Monday 22 February 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
ZICTA has announced that it has granted Beeline Telecom a licence to commence mobile phone operations in the country, Lusaka Times reported. It said Beeline Telecom was a Zambian wholly owned company and will be required to commence operation within the next six months, or the licence will be revoked. Currently the mobile service operators are MTN, Airtel and local telecoms firm Zamtel.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel Zambia / MTN Zambia
Countries: Zambia
