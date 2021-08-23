Edition: International
Zayo to deploy 400G routes across North America, Western Europe

Monday 23 August 2021 | 15:42 CET | News
Zayo plans to deploy 31 high-capacity, 400G-enabled long haul routes across North America and Western Europe. The company said that with the capabilities, it will be able to deliver multi-terabit capacity across its underlying global network, enabling higher transmission rates, reduced cost per bit, increased data transfer speeds and significantly greater bandwidth capacity. Up to 800G transmission will be available in select areas as Zayo upgrades in anticipation of future network needs. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Zayo
Countries: North America / Western Europe
