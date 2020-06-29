Zimbabwe suspends all mobile money transactions over suspected malpractice

The Zimbabwean government has, with immediate effect, suspended all monetary transactions on mobile money platforms, reported New Zimbabwe. The suspension is intended "to deal with malpractices, criminality and economic sabotage" perpetuated by people fuelling parallel market rates. Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said the tough measures were meant "to facilitate intrusive investigations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of offenders".
The measures will render thousands of mobile money transfer agents irrelevant. The government claims it has "impeccable intelligence" linking mobile money and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to what it calls economic sabotage. Mangwana said all the four mobile money platforms EcoCash, One Money, Telecash and MyCash were involved in "these illicit activities to various degrees".
The minister said the measures would remain until such time that the mobile money platforms have been reformed to their original purpose and all the current phantom rates of exchange have converged into one genuine rate that is determined by market forces under the Foreign Currency Auction System, launched on 23 June.
The drastic action came as the government is struggling to keep pace with the ever-rising foreign currency parallel market rate, which has caused the local currency to continue losing value against major currencies. The official exchange rate, according to monetary authorities, was determined by market forces under the foreign currency auction system launched by the central bank on 23 June.
