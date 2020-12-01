Zimbabwean govt allocates USD 89 mln to improve ICT infrastructure in 2021

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced that the government has allocated USD 89 million to the ICT sector for next year, with infrastructure improvement a priority, BiztechAfrica reported. Ncube said during the 2021 national budget presentation that progress has been made in the past decade to improve ICT infrastructure, the country's digital economy is still lagging behind, mainly because of poor connectivity.
The government will facilitate deployment of broadband infrastructure and investments in last mile connectivity by industry players to ensure affordable, accessible, ubiquitous and reliable ICT services that support an inclusive digital economy, he said.
Ncube said priority will also be given to measures that create an enabling environment for private sector investment, full implementation of ICT infrastructure sharing, and full roll- out of an e-government programme. He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that technology is a new frontier for driving change and transformation within economies and communities in the conduct of day-to-day business.
The minister said that through the Universal Services Fund, the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has set aside USD 6 million for the construction of ten base stations, with the infrastructure being shared by all players in the industry.
