Zoom raises outlook again after better-than-expected Q3 results

Tuesday 23 November 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
Zoom Video Communications has raised its outlook again, after reporting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Revenues in the three months to October rose 35 percent to USD 1.051 billion, beating the company's guidance, and Zoom now expects annual growth of around 54 percent. 

