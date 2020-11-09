Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Zoom raises USD 1.75 billion in secondary share offering

Wednesday 13 January 2021 | 09:03 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Zoom Video Communications has priced an offering of over 5 million shares at USD 340 per unit. The offering is expected to generate USD 1.75 billion, before deductions, commissions and expenses. The shares was priced just above the company's last closing price before the offering was announced, of USD 337.71. The stock finished the day up 5.7 percent at USD 356.81.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Zoom sells 1 million Zoom Phone seats in just under 2 years
Published 12 Jan 2021 17:22 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications said it has sold 1 million Zoom Phone seats in just under two years, since the product became generally ...

Zoom to expand presence in Singapore

Published 16 Dec 2020 15:11 CET | Singapore
Zoom Video Communications announced plans to double its data centre capacity in Singapore by opening a new Research and ...

Zoom extends contract with AWS for cloud services
Published 01 Dec 2020 11:11 CET | World
Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that Zoom Video Communications selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider. The multi-year ...

Zoom beats guidance again as revenues grow nearly five-fold in Q3
Published 01 Dec 2020 08:56 CET | World | Update: 02 Dec 2020 14:16 CET
Adjusted operating profit was also much better than the company's guidance, at USD 290.8 million compared to USD 21.3 million a ...

Zoom, Lumen launch 'Zoom delivered by Lumen'

Published 23 Nov 2020 16:34 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications and Lument Technologies have expanded their recently announced partnership to launch " Zoom delivered ...

Zoom agrees security improvements after FTC investigation
Published 10 Nov 2020 09:18 CET | United States
Zoom Video Communications has agreed to tighten the security of its videoconferencing services after the FTC found the company ...

Zoom expands staff in Switzerland

Published 09 Nov 2020 09:15 CET | Switzerland
Zoom Video Communications is expanding its staff in Switzerland, IT Reseller reports. It has appointed Peter Sany as CIO ...





Related Info

Zoom sells 1 million Zoom Phone seats in just under 2 years
12 Jan | World | News
Zoom to expand presence in Singapore
16 Dec 2020 | Singapore | News
Zoom extends contract with AWS for cloud services
1 Dec 2020 | World | News
Zoom beats guidance again as revenues grow nearly five-fold in Q3
1 Dec 2020 | World | News
Zoom, Lumen launch 'Zoom delivered by Lumen'
23 Nov 2020 | World | News
Zoom agrees security improvements after FTC investigation
10 Nov 2020 | United States | News
Zoom expands staff in Switzerland
9 Nov 2020 | Switzerland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jan CES 2021
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
14 Jan Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
19 Jan Netflix Q4 2020
19 Jan Telefonica Germany Strategy Update
21 Jan Intel Q4 2020
21 Jan Modern Times Group EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now