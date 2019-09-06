Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Zoom Video beats earnings outlook, sees further strong growth in new year

Thursday 5 March 2020 | 08:47 CET | News

Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter to January and full year. Quarterly revenues jumped 78 percent year-on-year to USD 188.3 million, and adjusted operating profit more than tripled, to USD 38.4 million from USD 9.8 million a year earlier. Net profit improved to USD 15.3 million from USD 1.2 million, and the adjusted EPS rose to USD 0.15, double the 7 cents forecast. 

The company said revenue growth came from acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of January, Zoom had approximately 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up 61 percent from the same quarter last fiscal year. A total of 641 customers contributed more than USD 100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 86 percent from a year earlier. 

For fiscal Q1, Zoom forecast revenues of USD 199-201 million, adjusted operating profit of USD 25-27 million and adjusted EPS around USD 0.10. 

Annual revenue is expected to grow to USD 905-910 million compared to USD 622.7 million last year, and adjusted operating profit is estimated at USD 110-120 million versus USD 88.7 million last year. Zoom forecast adjusted EPS at USD 0.0.42-0.45, up from USD 0.35 last year. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Zoom Video Communications
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Zoom expands cloud phone service to more countries in Europe
Published 04 Mar 2020 07:53 CET | Europe
Zoom Video Communications announced general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in 11 additional countries, taking ...

Zoom Video picks Equinix for global data centres
Published 21 Nov 2019 16:59 CET | World
Equinix announced that Zoom Video Communications is leveraging Equinix data centres to expand its global footprint. Portions of ...

Zoom invests in Norwegian meeting room systems start-up Neat
Published 16 Oct 2019 12:01 CET | World
Norwegian start-up Neat said that it has launched its portfolio of meeting room systems designed for Zoom Video Communications at ...

Zoom for Enterprise Communications picked by HSBC
Published 10 Sep 2019 09:30 CET | World
Zoom Video Communications said HSBC will consolidate all of its communications services onto Zoom's video-first unified ...

Zoom Video ups FY guidance after higher-than-expected Q2
Published 06 Sep 2019 09:36 CET | World
Enterprise videoconferencing specialist Zoom Video Communications raised its full year forecast after reporting another strong ...





Related Info

Zoom expands cloud phone service to more countries in Europe
4 Mar | Europe | News
Zoom Video picks Equinix for global data centres
21 Nov 2019 | World | News
Zoom invests in Norwegian meeting room systems start-up Neat
16 Oct 2019 | World | News
Zoom for Enterprise Communications picked by HSBC
10 Sep 2019 | World | News
Zoom Video ups FY guidance after higher-than-expected Q2
6 Sep 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Mar TPG Telecom H1 results
05 Mar Ooma Q4 2019
05 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
05 Mar Dasan Zhone Q4
05 Mar Berec meeting
05 Mar Cellcom EGM
08 Mar OFC 2020
09 Mar Synchronoss Technologies Q4 2019
09 Mar Otelco Q4 2019
09 Mar Sohu.com Q4 2019
10 Mar Telecom Italia Q4 2019
10 Mar Optiva FY results
10 Mar Mediaset FY results
11 Mar MTN FY results
11 Mar Inseego Q4 2019
11 Mar Semtech Q4 2019
12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now