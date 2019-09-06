Zoom Video beats earnings outlook, sees further strong growth in new year

Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter to January and full year. Quarterly revenues jumped 78 percent year-on-year to USD 188.3 million, and adjusted operating profit more than tripled, to USD 38.4 million from USD 9.8 million a year earlier. Net profit improved to USD 15.3 million from USD 1.2 million, and the adjusted EPS rose to USD 0.15, double the 7 cents forecast.
The company said revenue growth came from acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of January, Zoom had approximately 81,900 customers with more than 10 employees, up 61 percent from the same quarter last fiscal year. A total of 641 customers contributed more than USD 100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 86 percent from a year earlier.
For fiscal Q1, Zoom forecast revenues of USD 199-201 million, adjusted operating profit of USD 25-27 million and adjusted EPS around USD 0.10.
Annual revenue is expected to grow to USD 905-910 million compared to USD 622.7 million last year, and adjusted operating profit is estimated at USD 110-120 million versus USD 88.7 million last year. Zoom forecast adjusted EPS at USD 0.0.42-0.45, up from USD 0.35 last year.
