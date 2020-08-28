Edition: International
ZTE doubles profit, lifts revenues 12.5% in H1

Monday 30 August 2021 | 13:54 CET | News
ZTE said revenues for the first half more than doubled to CNY 4.1 billion from 1.8 billion the year before, with basic and diluted earnings per share rising to a better-than-expected CNY 0.88 from 0.40.

Categories: General
Companies: ZTE
Countries: World
ZTE verdubbelt winst, vergroot omzet met 12,5% in H1
Published 30 Aug 2021 14:25 CET | World
ZTE maakt bekend dat de omzet voor het eerste halfjaar meer dan verdubbeld is tot CNY 4,1 miljard van 1,8 miljard het jaar ...

ZTE verdubbelt winst, vergroot omzet met 12,5% in H1
30 Aug | World | News
