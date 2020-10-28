Edition: International
ZTE expects profit to soar 78-125% in Q3

Friday 15 October 2021 | 15:49 CET | News
ZTE reported preliminary results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The net profit for Q3 is expected to jump 78-125 percent year-on-year to CNY 1.52-1.92 billion, with basic earnings per share rising to CNY 0.33-0.41 from 0.19 the year before.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ZTE
Countries: World
