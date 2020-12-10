Edition: International
ZTE Q4 profit jumps over 60% in Q4

Friday 22 January 2021 | 15:16 CET | News
ZTE said revenues for the full year rose almost 12 percent to CNY 101.379 billion. The operating profit however fell almost 27 percent to CNY 5.537 billion, while the net profit attributable to shareholders slid a bit over 15 percent to CNY 4.366 billion, with earnings per share off about 22 percent to CNY 0.95. The company attributed the lower net profit to the strong growth showed the year before, bolstered by a one-off tax gain of CNY 3.662 billion from asset disposals. The operating cash flow meanwhile advanced 37 percent to CNY 10.230 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: ZTE
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

